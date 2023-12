Butler (ankle) is available to play Saturday against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This is far from surprising, as Butler already played Thursday and posted 36 points with 10 rebounds in a win over the Pacers. The ankle issue is not severe enough to keep him on the sidelines, and the veteran forward should be ready to handle a full workload and a high usage rate, especially with Bam Adebayo (hip) out once again.