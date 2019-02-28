Hornets' Kemba Walker: Explodes in loss

Walker finished with 35 points (12-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five steals, four rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Rockets.

Walker was spectacular, topping 30 points for the seventh time in the past 10 games. Although he's not shooting particularly well, the veteran guard continues to find nifty ways to score. The five steals were a season-high for Walker, who continues to legitimize himself as one of the top guards in the entire league fantasy-wise.