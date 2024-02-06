Bridges registered 41 points (16-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four assists across 40 minutes during Monday's 124-118 loss to the Lakers.

It was a career-best scoring effort for the 25-year-old forward, but he didn't get enough help from the rest of the Hornets' roster aside from Brandon Miller (33 points). Bridges is steaming toward the best campaign of his career and has scored 20-plus points in nine of the last 11 games, averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 boards, 3.6 assist, 2.9 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.