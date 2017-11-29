Kings' Justin Jackson: Assigned to G-League
Jackson was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
There was a stretch in mid-November where Jacskon saw 25 minutes or more in five straight games, but he's since essentially fallen out of the regular rotation. He's only played in three of the last seven games and has been limited to single-digit minute totals over that span, so a stint in the G-League will allow him to get extended playing time. Jackson should be recalled prior to Friday's game against the Bulls, but will need to earn a larger role before returning to fantasy relevancy.
