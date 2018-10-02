Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Shines in Kings debut

Ferrell generated a game-high 26 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and added three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during the Kings' 106-102 preseason win over the Suns on Monday.

The offseason acquisition could hardly have made a better first impression on his new teammates, leading all scorers while turning in a lights-out effort from distance. Ferrell projects as an intriguing fantasy asset this coming season, as he'll enter the campaign as the backup to De'Aaron Fox but has the talent to assume a heavy minutes load that should render him one of the primary sources of offense on the second unit. Moreover, given his extensive starting experience with the Mavericks, it wouldn't be out of the question for Ferrell to spell Fox occasionally on the first unit this season if last year's first-round pick goes into the occasional shooting slump, as was the case at times during his rookie campaign.