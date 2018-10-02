Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Shines in Kings debut
Ferrell generated a game-high 26 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and added three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during the Kings' 106-102 preseason win over the Suns on Monday.
The offseason acquisition could hardly have made a better first impression on his new teammates, leading all scorers while turning in a lights-out effort from distance. Ferrell projects as an intriguing fantasy asset this coming season, as he'll enter the campaign as the backup to De'Aaron Fox but has the talent to assume a heavy minutes load that should render him one of the primary sources of offense on the second unit. Moreover, given his extensive starting experience with the Mavericks, it wouldn't be out of the question for Ferrell to spell Fox occasionally on the first unit this season if last year's first-round pick goes into the occasional shooting slump, as was the case at times during his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Joining Sacramento•
-
Yogi Ferrell: Backs out of deal with Dallas•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Signs two-year deal with Mavericks•
-
Yogi Ferrell: Becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Expected to play for qualifying offer•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.