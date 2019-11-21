Robinson had four points (2-2 FG), three blocks and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the 76ers.

Robinson amassed four fouls, including three in the first half. He repeatedly bit on Joel Embiid's pump fakes, finding himself out of position on a regular basis. When Robinson is able to avoid foul trouble he's a steady statistical contributor, but at this point he's still making a lot of the mistakes expected from young big men.