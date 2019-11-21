Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Logs 13 minutes in Wednesday's loss
Robinson had four points (2-2 FG), three blocks and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the 76ers.
Robinson amassed four fouls, including three in the first half. He repeatedly bit on Joel Embiid's pump fakes, finding himself out of position on a regular basis. When Robinson is able to avoid foul trouble he's a steady statistical contributor, but at this point he's still making a lot of the mistakes expected from young big men.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Four rejections off bench•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will play Monday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Battling ankle issue•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: To be available off bench•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Expected to play•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.