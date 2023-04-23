Grimes (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 versus Cleveland.
Grimes has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a bruised right shoulder he suffered in Game 3. Josh Hart will slide into the starting lineup in Grimes' absence, but Immanuel Quickley should also see increased run off the bench.
