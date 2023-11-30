Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said Wednesday that Vanderbilt (heel) is "progressing according to plan," but the veteran big man is expected to remain out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Vanderbilt is getting closer to making his season debut, but his absence looks as though it'll extend into the second leg of a back-to-back set, after the veteran big man remained out for Wednesday's 133-107 win over the Pistons. While Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura (nose) are on the mend from their respective injuries, Christian Wood should remain the main beneficiary as the first frontcourt player off the bench.