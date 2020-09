Morris will start Thursday's Game 4 against the Rockets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet reports.

The Lakers have gone small for long stretches against the Rockets, with usual starting center JaVale McGee playing only 15 combined minutes in Games 2 and 3. Coach Frank Vogel will now move McGee to the bench and insert Morris at one forward spot, while Anthony Davis shifts up to center. Morris struggled in Game 3, going just 1-of-6 from the floor, but he hit four three-pointers in Game 2.