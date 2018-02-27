Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 19 points in 35 minutes
Fournier registered 19 points (6-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal across 35 minutes Monday as Orlando fell to Oklahoma City.
Fournier has been a steady-presence for the otherwise inconsistent Magic. The French wing is the type of player who provides the consistency that any successful fantasy hoops team needs. He has now scored double-digit points in 33 consecutive games and will look to extend that streak Wednesday against Toronto.
More News
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 16 in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 24 points Thursday•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Struggles with shot versus Hornets•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Drops 22 in Monday's loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 20 in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores game-high 22 points in win•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...