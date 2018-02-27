Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores 19 points in 35 minutes

Fournier registered 19 points (6-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal across 35 minutes Monday as Orlando fell to Oklahoma City.

Fournier has been a steady-presence for the otherwise inconsistent Magic. The French wing is the type of player who provides the consistency that any successful fantasy hoops team needs. He has now scored double-digit points in 33 consecutive games and will look to extend that streak Wednesday against Toronto.