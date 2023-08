Wieskamp agreed to a training camp deal with the Mavericks on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

A 2021 second-round pick by the Spurs, Wieskamp has spent the majority of his first two professional seasons in the G League, shooting 38 percent from deep across stints with three different teams. The sharpshooter appeared in nine NBA contests for the Raptors last year, averaging just 1.0 points in 5.6 minutes per game.