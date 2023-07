Wieskamp logged 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-9 3PT, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and three blocks in 32 minutes of Thursday's 99-94 Summer League loss to Brooklyn.

Wieskamp was having a quiet summer prior to this outburst, averaging 4.5 points and 1.0 rebounds in 17.0 minutes in his previous two appearances. Wieskamp has one year remaining on his contract with Toronto and will have a lot of work to do to crack the rotation. In 2022-23, Wieskamp made just nine appearances with the Raptors.