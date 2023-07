Wieskamp amassed 27 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 108-101 Summer League win over the Warriors.

Wieskamp converted on all five of his two-point attempts while showing impressive aggression to get to the charity stripe. The third-year guard had a strong end to the Summer League that he will hope to parlay into more than his nine appearances for Toronto from last year.