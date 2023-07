Wieskamp was waived by the Raptors on Monday, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Wieskamp appeared in nine contests for the Raptors last season and played for Toronto's Summer League team, but the sharpshooter will look for a new opportunity heading into the 2023-24 campaign. Across two seasons (32 appearances) with three different teams in the G League, Wieskamp has shot 38 percent from three.