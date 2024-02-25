Simmons will not return to Saturday's game against Minnesota due to left leg soreness, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports. He finished with four points (2-6 FG), eight rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in 15 minutes.

The severity of the injury is not known, but the Nets usually always err on the side of caution with Simmons. It remains to be seen if he'll be ready in time for Monday's game against Memphis, but it's worth mentioning that it's the start of a back-to-back set and Simmons would likely be limited to one game even at 100 percent.