McDermott had 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3PT), three rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes Monday against Denver.

McDermott has come off the bench in two games since being replaced in the starting five by Caris LeVert, and while his scoring production has remained steady so far, it's a little concerning to see him barely hit 20 minutes in Monday's loss. Even so, he continues to get plenty of looks as one of the first players off the bench.