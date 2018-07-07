Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Out with knee soreness
Sumner is out for Saturday's summer league contest against the Spurs due to right knee soreness.
There's no indication that the injury is serious. The Pacers are likely being cautious with Sumner given the nature of summer league games. His next chance to take the floor is Monday against the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Edmond Sumner: Best game of season•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Not on Wednesday's injury report•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: DNP-Personal Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: To make G-League debut Friday•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Cleared for contact•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Will sign two-year, two-way contract with Pacers•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...