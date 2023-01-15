Jackson finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes in Saturday's 130-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

At least on the defensive end, Jackson has provided a good Myles Turner (back) impression while starting in place of the former player the past two games. Jackson has amassed 11 blocks between those contests and should be a strong streaming option in that category if Turner misses additional time, though fantasy players shouldn't count on Jackson coming close to replicating Turner's production as a scorer. Before Turner picked up the injury during pregame warmups prior to Wednesday's loss to the Knicks, Jackson hadn't been part of head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation, but Jackson may have inched ahead of Jalen Smith for the backup center role based on his recent form.