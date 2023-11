Alvarado is questionable to return during Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a right ankle injury.

While he still has a chance at returning to Wednesday's tilt, it's certainly a concerning sign that the injury is in the same ankle that kept him out of the first 13 games of 2023. If he can't return, expect Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins to see more action while Kira Lewis could crack the rotation.