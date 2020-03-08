Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Continues to shoot well
Ball had 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in Sunday's win over Minnesota.
It was another strong all-around effort for Ball, who was coming off of a 16-point, nine-rebound, eight assist effort in Friday's win over Miami. Ball's four three-pointers Sunday give him 21 over the last four contests.
More News
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Well-rounded in victory•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Splendid contributions Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Stellar two-way performance in loss•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Nears triple-double against Lakers•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Jack of all trades in win•
-
Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Versatile stat line•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.