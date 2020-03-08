Ball had 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in Sunday's win over Minnesota.

It was another strong all-around effort for Ball, who was coming off of a 16-point, nine-rebound, eight assist effort in Friday's win over Miami. Ball's four three-pointers Sunday give him 21 over the last four contests.