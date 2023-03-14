Hayes ended with 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 117-97 win over the Pacers.

The Pistons won for the first time in over a month, and Hayes' second straight double-double was a big part of the successful formula. The third-year point guard has started 11 of Detroit's last 14 games, missing two of them due to a minor hand bruise, but his production has been erratic -- he's averaging just 8.0 points, 7.3 assists, 2.9 boards and 1.6 steals while shooting a woeful 30.0 percent from the floor and 14.0 percent (6-for-43) from three-point range. Until Hayes' shot improves, he'll be a fringe fantasy asset at best.