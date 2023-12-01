Hayes finished Thursday's 118-112 loss to the Knicks with 23 points (10-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes.

Hayes was impressive in his return to the starting lineup, and he continues to evidence improved rapport and chemistry when playing alongside Cade Cunningham in the backcourt. Hayes is averaging 11.1 points and 4.5 assists per game when deployed as a starter, and he might remain in that role against the Cavaliers on Saturday. If that's the case, then his fantasy upside could get a considerable uptick based on his usage rate.