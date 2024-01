Hayes amassed two points (1-2 FG), one rebound, five assists, one block and one steal across 16 minutes during Monday's 122-113 loss to the Bucks.

Hayes has been unable to make the most of his opportunities while Cade Cunningham (knee) has been sidelined. Cunningham is nearing a return, and the same is true of Monte Morris (quadriceps). Given Hayes' struggles, his minutes could be in jeopardy when the Pistons get a little healthier.