Champagnie (hip) is out for Friday's preseason game versus the Rockets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Champagnie is dealing with right hip soreness that also caused him to miss Wednesday's preseason game. The second-year forward averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.8 minutes across 36 games last season. With Champagnie out, Thaddeus young and Gary Trent should be in line for more minutes against Houston.
