Champagnie (hip) won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Champagnie sustained a left thumb fracture during Summer League, but he's now reportedly dealing with right hip soreness that will keep him sidelined for the Raptors' second preseason game. Thaddeus Young could see additional run against Boston, as Otto Porter (hamstring) and Malachi Flynn (face) have also been ruled out for Wednesday's exhibition.