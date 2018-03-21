Rockets' Chris Paul: Questionable Thursday vs. Pistons
Paul is dealing with a sore hamstring and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paul appeared to tweak the hamstring in the closing seconds of Tuesday's win over Portland, though indicated after the game that he was fine and didn't expect to miss any time. That said, the Rockets could take a cautious approach with their star point guard and he's now been added to the injury report for Thursday's contest. Look for him to test out the hamstring during morning shootaround Thursday, and if he were to sit out, Harden would likely shift over to full-time point guard duties, with Eric Gordon likely starting at shooting guard.
