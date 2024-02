Giddey accumulated 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 41 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 double-overtime victory over the Raptors.

This was a much-needed performance for Giddey, as he was coming off a pair of rough showings in which he shot a combined 5-of-19 from the field. Giddey's 41 minutes was his highest workload of the campaign by a comfortable margin, and his season-high mark of 24 points helped the Thunder secure their third straight win.