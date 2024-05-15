Edwards provided 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 112-97 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Edwards struggled from the field, going 5-of-15 en route to just 18 points. After leading the series 2-0, the Timberwolves now find themselves trailing 3-2. Edwards is going to have to rediscover his mojo should they hope to extend the series to a seventh game.
