Okogie departed Sunday's game against the Lakers due to cramps and will not return.
Okogie departed in the second quarter with what initially looked like it may be a serious injury, but he appears to have avoided anything of concern. Consider the wing day-to-day in advance of Tuesday's game against the Clippers. Okogie finished Sunday's game with four points and one assist in 11 minutes.
