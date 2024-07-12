Okogie signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Suns on Thursday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports.

The second year of the deal is not guaranteed, so the Suns will wait and see what happens this upcoming season before committing to the rest of the deal. Okogie had a reduced role for Phoenix during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 4.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.0 minutes across 60 regular-season appearances. He struggled to see minutes in 2023-24 but will aim to carve out a bench role now that Mike Budenholzer will be the head coach.