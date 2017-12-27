Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: To remain with G-League team
Swanigan will likely remain in the G-League until mid-January, per coach Terry Stotts, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Swanigan was sent down following Friday's loss to Denver, and the Blazers plan to be without him until the third week of January, when they return from a four-game road swing. The rookie out of Purdue had fallen out of the rotation over the last month, appearing in only three games since Nov. 18.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Will be assigned to G-League•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Will come off the bench Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Scores six points Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Will start again Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Starting at power forward Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: Force on boards in Monday's win•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...