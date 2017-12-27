Swanigan will likely remain in the G-League until mid-January, per coach Terry Stotts, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Swanigan was sent down following Friday's loss to Denver, and the Blazers plan to be without him until the third week of January, when they return from a four-game road swing. The rookie out of Purdue had fallen out of the rotation over the last month, appearing in only three games since Nov. 18.