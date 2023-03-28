The Warriors list Wiggins (personal) as out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Though Golden State continues to publicly support Wiggins while he remains away from the team to tend to a personal matter, no update has provided regarding when or if he might rejoin the team this season. Given that he hasn't played since shortly before the All-Star break, Wiggins will almost certainly require some time to regain conditioning if he does end up returning to the team. He can safely be ruled out for all three of the Warriors' games this week, and at this stage, Wiggins is looking unlikely to be back during the final week of the regular season.