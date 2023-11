The Warriors announced Wednesday that Payton suffered a torn right calf and will be sidelined indefinitely, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Payton suffered his injury against the Kings on Tuesday. Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. While there is no set timetable for his return, Payton will likely be unable to retake the court until at least the beginning of 2024.