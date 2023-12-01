Moody accumulated 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 win over the Clippers.

With Andrew Wiggins (finger), Chris Paul (lower leg) and Gary Payton (calf) all sidelined, Moody stepped into the starting lineup and delivered quality production. He tied his season high with 13 points, marking his eighth double-digit scoring performance. When Moody has played at least 20 minutes (six times), he's averaging 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists, so if the aforementioned trio remains out, Moody could emerge as a streaming candidate.