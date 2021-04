Avdija went for 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Magic.

Avdija scored greater than 14 points for the first time since Jan. 9, a span of 35 games. On the plus side, he's grabbed five or more boards now in seven straight outings while playing 30 or more minutes in six straight.