The Wizards traded Avdija to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon, the No. 14 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and a 2029 pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Avdija had a career year for the Wizards in 2023-24, averaging 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 30.1 minutes across 75 appearances (all starts). Avdija's fit in Portland is unclear. Jerami Grant signed a massive extension last offseason, and Shaedon Sharpe was a lottery pick in 2022 who showed promise last season before an abdomen injury shut him down. In Portland's backcourt, Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons are expected to lead the way. Avdija signed a four-year, $55 million deal with Washington last season and is owed $15.6 million next season.