Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Ruled out Monday
Wagner (ankle) won't play in Monday's game against Detroit, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
As expected, Wagner will miss a second-straight game due to an unspecified ankle injury. Ian Mahinmi figures to continue to start in place of Wagner, who's without a firm timeline for return.
More News
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Ruled out for Saturday's game•
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Terrible night in Sunday's loss•
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Flirts with double-double Friday•
-
Wizards' Moritz Wagner: Scores five points in return•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...