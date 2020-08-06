Watch Now: Jamey's Running Back Breakouts ( 2:33 )

In an ideal world, you'd love to avoid running back committees when drafting your Fantasy football team. They're every Fantasy players' worst nightmare, especially when it's a seemingly subpar option taking production away from someone you just know would be a superstar if they got the chance.

Of course, this isn't an ideal world. At this point, true three-down running backs are probably more rare than not. If you were to count them up, you'd probably need a second hand's worth of fingers, but probably not a third. Last season, Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon, Le'Veon Bell, Leonard Fournette, Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook, Devonta Freeman, Chris Carson and Kenyan Drake were probably the only backs who counted, and the last two only in the second half of the season. Of that group, the ones who are still expected to dominate all three downs of work are also among the most coveted assets in Fantasy.

For good reason.

Identifying those situations where a star can emerge from a committee is our goal here, but it's worth defining what a committee actually is. Not every backfield without a three-down back is a true committee.

Take the Bears: Tarik Cohen and David Montgomery will likely split snaps pretty evenly, but there isn't much doubt about what role each one holds. Cohen gets the receiving work, Montgomery the rushing work. Similarly, you've got backfields like New Orleans, where multiple backs will get work, but there's no question who the top option is. Those defined situations are harder to find Fantasy value from, because it usually requires an injury to knock someone out of their role.

Committees, however, are where Fantasy value can blossom. Just think of New Orleans during Alvin Kamara's rookie season, when Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson created a three-way time share until Kamara proved to be so good that he forced the Saints to put him in a featured role alongside Ingram. That is the ideal scenario — a young player with a well-rounded game and the opportunity to become the focal point.

That's what we're looking for here. Backfields without clearly defined hierarchies, where someone can step up and dominate the work if they prove their worth. At the start of training camp, I have eight teams with what look like clear committee situations, plus a few more that could end up that way. Let's try to figure out where you might be able to find value in each, starting with the highest upside situations first:

Potential superstar situations

Colts RBBC Projections powered by Sportsline Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 90th RB RNK 36th PROJ PTS 121 SOS 32 ADP 103 2019 Stats RUYDS 1091 REC 14 REYDS 82 TD 8 FPTS/G 12.9 Early down option Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 111th RB RNK 44th PROJ PTS 112 SOS 32 ADP 164 2019 Stats RUYDS 199 REC 44 REYDS 320 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.6 Passing-down specialist Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 58th RB RNK 26th PROJ PTS 143 SOS 32 ADP 52 2019 Stats (Wisconsin) RUYDS 2003 REC 26 REYDS 252 TD 26 FPTS/G 29.1 Potential breakout

If you're looking for this year's Alvin Kamara, Taylor is probably the best candidate. If Taylor wasn't here, the split in Indy would be clear: Mack would get the rushing downs and Hines would get the passing work. And it would be a great situation for both, because the Colts have a potentially dominant offensive line and a new quarterback in Philip Rivers who loves checking down. If it was just them, both might be in the RB2 conversation.

But in an ideal world, Taylor would make both Mack and Hines irrelevant. He's an elite athlete with an incredible production profile in college, including an increased workload in the passing game in his final season. There are questions about pass protection and fumbles, but it's not hard to see a situation where Taylor is so good that he's a three-down — and top-five Fantasy — back before long. Or, this stays a committee all season and none are better than flex options. Please, not that.

Rams RBBC Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 72nd RB RNK 30th PROJ PTS 158 SOS 1 ADP 54 2019 Stats (FSU) RUYDS 1144 REC 30 REYDS 225 TD 18 FPTS/G 24.9 Every-down potential Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 97th RB RNK 42nd PROJ PTS 110 SOS 1 ADP 150 2019 Stats RUYDS 147 REC 4 REYDS 37 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.6 Passing-down specialist? Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 172nd RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 14 SOS 1 ADP NR 2019 Stats RUYDS 255 REC 2 REYDS 16 TD 5 FPTS/G 4.1 Early-down role

Another situation with a promising rookie, but what makes this one harder to judge is that there aren't those clearly defined roles. Could Malcolm Brown be the starter in Week 1? Sure! But Henderson and Akers could too. At the very least, we're expecting Henderson to get plenty of passing work, while Brown figures to have the leg up as the goal-line back after the Rams used him in that role at times last season even with Todd Gurley around. That makes Akers the wild card. If Akers can prove to be a viable option on third down, he's probably the only one here with the potential to become a three-down back, and that's been a very valuable role in this Rams offense in recent years. The most likely outcome is that this is a mess for a long time, and I wouldn't bet on Brown ending up the most valuable of the group with the goal-line role.

Chargers RBBC Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 11th RB RNK 8th PROJ PTS 236 SOS 16 ADP 18 2019 Stats RUYDS 557 REC 92 REYDS 993 TD 11 FPTS/G 19.3 Passing downs and more Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 159th RB RNK 60th PROJ PTS 87 SOS 16 ADP 191 2019 Stats RUYDS 200 REC 9 REYDS 22 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 Fighting for Melvin Gordon's role? Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 143rd RB RNK 54th PROJ PTS 83 SOS 16 ADP 165 2019 Stats (UCLA) RUYDS 1060 REC 11 REYDS 71 TD 13 FPTS/G 18.4 Fighting for Melvin Gordon's role?

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has said he doesn't want Ekeler to be an every-down back, but that's pretty much what he was before Melvin Gordon returned from his hold out last season, playing more than 70% of the Chargers snaps over the first four games. If neither Jackson nor Kelley can prove worthy of more than a bit role, Ekeler could just end up being the primary option in both the rushing and passing games, and would probably be a top-five Fantasy back — even with questions about how much Tyrod Taylor will target him.

What I would bet on is something more like what we saw when Gordon was active, however, with Ekeler topping 10 carries just once in his final 12 games but still being a very active participant in the passing game. If Tyrod Taylor looks his way 5-6 times every week, Ekeler will still be a must-start option in all leagues, but one of Kelley or Jackson will need to take on the bulk of the Gordon role to be viable starting Fantasy options. At this point, it's not clear either has the edge, though training camp may clarify it one way or the other. For now, both are among the better late round dart throws you can make.

Buccaneers RBBC Projections powered by Sportsline Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 61st RB RNK 25th PROJ PTS 153 SOS 27 ADP 84 2019 Stats RUYDS 724 REC 31 REYDS 309 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.3 Maybe the guy Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB TB Tampa Bay • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 151st RB RNK 56th PROJ PTS 60 SOS 27 ADP 86 2019 Stats (Vanderbilt) RUYDS 1028 REC 28 REYDS 270 TD 10 FPTS/G 18.2 Fighting for a role Dare Ogunbowale RB TB Tampa Bay • #44

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 198th RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 32 SOS 27 ADP NR 2019 Stats (Wisconsin) RUYDS 17 REC 35 REYDS 286 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 Fighting for a role

I'm not quite sure this one counts anymore after Bruce Arians said Ronald Jones will "carry the load" for the Buccaneers, with Vaughn and McCoy "fighting for roles — who goes in second when he gets tired, maybe who is the third-down guy." Ah, that last part is a little worrisome. Jones notably struggled with his pass protection last season, which ultimately kept him from running away with the job despite being the most effective back on the team for the stuff we care about. McCoy is a vet with extensive experience in the passing game, and Vaughn was lauded for his blocking skills in college, so that could be Jones' Achilles' heel yet again.

Or, the work he put in this offseason could prove fruitful and he could run away with the job. The talent is certainly there, and in an offense that expects to light up the scoreboard with Tom Brady taking over at quarterback, the upside is clear. If Jones truly works into a role where he is playing 65% of the snaps and getting extensive work on passing downs, a top-10 season isn't out of the question.

Colts RBBC Projections powered by Sportsline D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #6

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 73rd RB RNK 31st PROJ PTS 169 SOS 28 ADP 49 2019 Stats RUYDS 1218 REC 24 REYDS 216 TD 8 FPTS/G 15.2 Potential three-down role Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 91st RB RNK 39th PROJ PTS 143 SOS 28 ADP 119 2019 Stats RUYDS 403 REC 10 REYDS 127 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.5 Potential three-down role

Despite his reputation as a gun-slinger, Matthew Stafford has thrown to his running backs plenty, so locking up a three-down role here could be crucial. Both Johnson and Swift have the tools for it, and the concern here is that they'll just split work evenly across the board. If Johnson can stay healthy, that's definitely a possibility, so this one might come down to who can stay healthy. Given that they're both running backs, injuries are always a risk, making both worthwhile targets, albeit more as upside plays than weekly starters.

Broncos RBBC Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 35th RB RNK 17th PROJ PTS 191 SOS 9 ADP 33 2019 Stats RUYDS 612 REC 42 REYDS 296 TD 9 FPTS/G 15 The No. 1 guy Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 94th RB RNK 38th PROJ PTS 131 SOS 9 ADP 128 2019 Stats RUYDS 1011 REC 35 REYDS 196 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.3 Just a backup?

I'm not actually sure this one is a committee, but it's worth mentioning that Gordon has proven he can be a very effective player in every situation, so it comes down to whether the Broncos want to use him in that role. If they do, he figures to be a must-start option, and that's kind of where I'm leaning — it's not like Lindsay is a standout in any one role where it makes sense to consistently take Gordon off the field. My expectation is Lindsay will simply be a backup. A return to the 300-touch threshold isn't out of the question for Gordon, and even if I don't love the Broncos offense as a whole, it's hard to argue that doesn't create "superstar potential."

Steelers RBBC Projections powered by Sportsline James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 29th RB RNK 16th PROJ PTS 182 SOS 24 ADP 44 2019 Stats RUYDS 464 REC 34 REYDS 251 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.5 Potential every-down back Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 50 SOS 24 ADP NR 2019 Stats RUYDS 426 REC 3 REYDS 23 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.4 Rushing-down specialist Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 59 SOS 24 ADP NR 2019 Stats RUYDS 175 REC 47 REYDS 305 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.4 Passing-downs specialist Anthony McFarland RB PIT Pittsburgh • #26

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 157th RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 82 SOS 24 ADP 176 2019 Stats (Maryland) RUYDS 614 REC 17 REYDS 126 TD 9 FPTS/G 13.2 Wild card

For a long time, the Steelers never even thought about using a committee. Even when Le'Veon Bell was hurt or held out, they were content to have DeAngelo Williams and James Conner step into that every-down role, making both elite options at the time. Of course, Conner struggled to stay healthy himself in that role, both in 2018 and most notably in 2019, which brings up significant questions about whether he can hold up to it. And, with Snell, Samuels and rookie McFarland on the roster, they may choose not to find out. There's already talk that Snell could lock in a regular role, which would limit Conner's upside, but Fantasy players should be hoping Conner is the No. 1 guy without much fuss.

49ers RBBC Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 69th RB RNK 29th PROJ PTS 139 SOS 13 ADP 60 2019 Stats RUYDS 772 REC 14 REYDS 180 TD 10 FPTS/G 10.3 Lead back? Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 95th RB RNK 40th PROJ PTS 116 SOS 13 ADP 110 2019 Stats RUYDS 544 REC 21 REYDS 180 TD 7 FPTS/G 9.6 On the bubble? Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 85 SOS 13 ADP 195 Passing downs specialist?

Unfortunately, this one is probably always going to be a committee. Raheem Mostert is talking about himself like an every-down back, but that's just never been Kyle Shanahan's MO — last season, Mostert, Coleman and Matt Breida could all have been called the "lead back" at one point or the other. One thing that may clarify things is if Jerick McKinnon is healthy after two lost seasons due to knee injuries. If he can lock down the third-down role, maybe that would allow Mostert to simply be the primary rusher, a role he could excel at in this offense, as we saw late last season. Coleman could be on the bubble in camp, which would make Mostert a much more interesting option, even if McKinnon or Jeff Wilson remains a factor.

Potential starters

These are all situations where, even if someone does emerge, I don't think there is legitimate top-10 upside, either because of the situation or the talent of the players involved. Still, you don't need to be a superstar to be a viable Fantasy starter at running back.

Jets RBBC Projections powered by Sportsline Le'Veon Bell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 39th RB RNK 18th PROJ PTS 214 SOS 10 ADP 26 2019 Stats RUYDS 789 REC 66 REYDS 461 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.3 Every-down option Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 55 SOS 10 ADP NR 2019 Stats RUYDS 599 REC 13 REYDS 100 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.9 Fantasy headache Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 10 SOS 10 ADP 219 2019 Stats (Florida) RUYDS 676 REC 40 REYDS 262 TD 11 FPTS/G 15.4 Wild card

This one probably isn't a committee, though you never know with Adam Gase. He used Bell like a true No. 1 last season, but even occasionally backed off that in the second half — and that was after Gase's rumored disagreement with the signing of Bell. The Jets brought in Perine and signed Gore, who has been a pain in the neck for Fantasy players for years, including under Gase, when he led the Dolphins in carries in 2018. However, if Bell bounces back from a disappointing 2019 and the offense steps up as a whole, we know he's got every-down skills and can be a very productive Fantasy option. If anyone in this group does have superstar upside, it's Bell.

Bills RBBC Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 55th RB RNK 21st PROJ PTS 186 SOS 3 ADP 40 2019 Stats RUYDS 775 REC 29 REYDS 194 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 No. 1? Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 115th RB RNK 45th PROJ PTS 111 SOS 3 ADP 112 2019 Stats RUYDS 1416 REC 28 REYDS 388 TD 17 FPTS/G 23.9 No. 2?

Here's why I don't love this situation: Josh Allen. In addition to being a mediocre passer overall (thus limiting the upside of the offense as a whole), his skill set also seems like it was designed in a lab to create Fantasy nightmares. Because much of his rushing production comes on scrambles, rather than designed runs, Allen doesn't often look to his backs for safe dump-off passes — "safe" isn't in Allen's vocabulary. Plus, he's the team's best option near the goal-line, something that isn't likely to change unless he takes a significant step forward as a passer. Allen will siphon scoring opportunities from either Moss or Singletary and won't look for them much in the passing game, creating a scenario where I wouldn't be all that interested in either even if one broke out of the committee.

Dolphins RBBC Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Howard RB MIA Miami • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 85th RB RNK 34th PROJ PTS 137 SOS 5 ADP 92 2019 Stats RUYDS 525 REC 10 REYDS 69 TD 7 FPTS/G 11 Rushing downs specialist Matt Breida RB MIA Miami

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 86th RB RNK 37th PROJ PTS 153 SOS 5 ADP 98 2019 Stats RUYDS 623 REC 19 REYDS 120 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 Potential breakout

This one seems pretty likely to be a true committee, with Howard handling rushing downs and goal-line work and Breida working in the passing downs and serving as Howard's backup otherwise. But, it doesn't need to be that way. Breida has three-down skills if he can stay healthy. Howard seems like he's got a pretty safe floor, but it's not entirely out of the question that Breida stays healthy and pushes Howard into a 12-carry-per-game role.

Patriots RBBC Projections powered by Sportsline James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 81st RB RNK 32nd PROJ PTS 135 SOS 14 ADP 100 2019 Stats RUYDS 263 REC 72 REYDS 645 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.3 Passing-downs specialist Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 104th RB RNK 41st PROJ PTS 117 SOS 14 ADP 88 2019 Stats RUYDS 912 REC 12 REYDS 94 TD 7 FPTS/G 9.5 Potential No. 1 Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 149th RB RNK 58th PROJ PTS 76 SOS 14 ADP 245 2019 Stats RUYDS 12 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.5 Sleeper

In the past, you could always rely on James White to be a reliable PPR starting option, but that may not be the case with Cam Newton likely to play quarterback. His rushing prowess might mean he looks to White a lot less than Brady used to, which could push White to the fringes of Fantasy relevance. However, that rushing prowess could also help unlock more room for Michel or Harris to operate. Michel will have to prove he can still be effective (after he proves he is healthy after offseason foot surgery), while Harris has a lot more to prove after a pretty uneventful rookie season. This situation probably doesn't have much upside, but either Michel or Harris could be sneaky options if they run away with the rushing work.

Washington's RBBC Projections powered by Sportsline Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 83rd RB RNK 33rd PROJ PTS 146 SOS 17 ADP 78 2019 Stats RUYDS 245 REC 7 REYDS 79 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.2 Lead back (for now?) Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 193rd RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 59 SOS 17 ADP 188 2019 Stats RUYDS 898 REC 17 REYDS 142 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.7 Rushing downs specialist Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 108th RB RNK 43rd PROJ PTS 101 SOS 17 ADP 146 2019 Stats (Kentucky) RUYDS 369 REC 38 REYDS 735 TD 12 FPTS/G 15.7 Passing downs specialist? Peyton Barber RB WAS Washington

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 11 SOS 17 ADP NR 2019 Stats RUYDS 470 REC 16 REYDS 115 TD 7 FPTS/G 7.3 Camp body? J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 12 SOS 17 ADP NR 2019 Stats RUYDS 205 REC 34 REYDS 233 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Passing downs specialist? Bryce Love RB WAS Washington • #23

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 0 SOS 17 ADP NR The wild card

And here, we've just got a mess. Derrius Guice had plenty of talent coming into the NFL, but after knee injuries pretty much ruined his first two seasons, it's fair to wonder how much of that spark he has left; Peterson remains a marvel, but we know he's not the kind of player who gets you excited for Fantasy; McKissic has shown flashes as a pass catcher; Barber was a thorn in Ronald Jones' side all last season; Antonio Gibson is a converted wide receiver drawing Christian McCaffrey comparisons; and Bryce Love might have been just as good of a prospect as Guice before his own pre-draft knee injury. So ... it's a mess, and with no preseason games to sort it out, we may not have a clear picture until well into the season.

As for how I'm drafting them, Gibson is my favorite as a Round-10-plus flier, and I haven't really touched anyone else. Love is an intriguing deep sleeper to watch for in camp, too — remember, he was a Heisman finalist after emerging from Christian McCaffrey's shadow at Stanford. Love was a former record-setting sprinter in high school and was one of the best prospects in his class before the injury. I'm not sure if he'd ever be an every-down back, but a Love/Gibson timeshare could be pretty interesting.