NFL rosters are largely set, so now is the time to get your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep started. As usual, several big names have changed teams during the offseason, with Davante Adams heading to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins and A.J. Brown to the Eagles among the headlines.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney: With Allen Robinson now in Los Angeles, Mooney slides into the WR1 role for Chicago. Fantasy players are aware that Chicago's passing game is marked by uncertainty until Justin Fields proves himself as a passer, but there should be enough volume for Mooney to return value at his current 2022 Fantasy football ADP.

"It appears likely that Mooney will again see as much receiving volume as he is capable of drawing in 2022, making him one of the most under-drafted players according to early average draft position data," Gibbs told SportsLine.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy: He's had an underwhelming start to his career, which has been marked by injuries, inconsistency and sporadic quarterback play. He's well-positioned to make a leap this season, however, with Russell Wilson taking over for Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback.

"Denver's offensive play design was intentional about getting the ball in Jeudy's hands on first downs," Gibbs said. "He drew targets at a rate similar to other true WR1's such as Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill on first downs as a second-year player. This is just one of many data points that suggest that Jeudy could be a very good player who has mostly been the victim of poor circumstances through two seasons." Get the full Fantasy draft guide over at SportsLine.

