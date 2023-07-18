Every year there is at least one free space or consensus breakout pick that I agree with. This year there are three who are almost undeniable: Justin Fields, Tony Pollard, and Garrett Wilson.

By my definition of a breakout, a player having a great season who is also the best season their career, so all three are excellent candidates. Adam Aizer adds the caveat that they are league winners as well, and it's undeniable that all three have league-winning ability. Let's talk about them in order of my confidence in their breakout.

Fields gave us a taste for what his breakout could look like. From Week 7 through Week 11 he averaged 34 FPPG despite throwing for just 154 yards per game in those contests. His explosion mostly came on the ground with 552 rushing yards in five games, though he did throw nine touchdown passes as well. Fields battled injuries and ran into some tough defenses down the stretch, but that five-week stretch was about as good as any quarterback from a Fantasy perspective.

In 2023, there's hope Fields could be more consistent and do more with his arm. D.J. Moore and an improved offensive line should help. Moore is an enormous upgrade over Darnell Mooney as a true No. 1 receiver, and Mooney fits much better as a No. 2. Even their No. 3, Chase Claypool, should be better with an offseason in Chicago under his belt. And Fields himself showed improvement as a passer last year. In his first seven games he completed just 55.9% of his passes and threw five TDs and six INTs. In his final eight games he completed 63.7% of his passes and threw 12 TDs and five INTs. If that growth continues, the addition of Moore could put Fields in the QB1 discussion this year.

Garrett Wilson NYJ • WR • #17 TAR 147 REC 83 REC YDs 1103 REC TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

The biggest argument for Wilson is his quarterback upgrade, from Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White to Aaron Rodgers. While it's hard to overestimate the difference Rodgers should make, it's worth noting that Wilson was already on the star path. He and Jaylen Waddle are the only rookies in the last seven years to earn 130 targets in their rookie season. Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Michael Thomas, and Odell Beckham are the only rookie receivers to deliver 1,100 yards since 2004. Sure, Wilson got an extra game to do it, but he also had to do it with the aforementioned QBs. We'll call it a wash.

Rodgers and the rest of the Jets can't stop raving about Wilson this offseason, and it's worth wondering if the second-year receiver could inherit the 30% target share that the last No. 17 to play with Rodgers, Davante Adams, used to command. That's the upside, and it would put him in the WR1 conversation. For now, I'm projecting 26%. I'm also projecting after this breakout season Chase and Jefferson will be the only WRs ranked higher than Wilson in Dynasty rankings.

I am a little more conflicted on Pollard, and will remain so until we know for sure that the Cowboys won't bring in Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, or Leonard Fournette to steal goal line work. Still, I expect a career-year from Pollard, and he finished last year as RB6 per game, so that will qualify as a breakout for sure.

Among backs with at least 500 carries since 2019, Pollard ranks second behind only Nick Chubb at 5.1 yards per carry and 2.7 yards after contact per attempt. He is also top 10 in yards before contact per attempt (2.4). Just about any way you slice it, Pollard has been one of the best runners in the league. We just have to see how much the Cowboys increase his volume and how much of that efficiency Pollard can hold on to with the volume increase. If they give him 15 carries a game, he maintains 5 yards per carry, and he gets the goal-line work, he may challenge for RB1 overall.

Here are the rest of my breakouts: