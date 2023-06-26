The New York Giants have made the decision to invest long term in Daniel Jones, who was quietly a QB1 in Year 1 with Brian Daboll, and that meant finding him more weapons in the pass game this offseason. Entering the picture: Darren Waller, Parris Campbell (who was a sneaky favorite target for Jones in OTAs), and rookie Jalin Hyatt. The Giants will look to double down on what they figured out in the stretch run of the 2022 season -- a pass-first offense that relies on timing and emphasizes more shotgun and spread looks. If you trust Daboll as one of the best offensive minds in football, you should trust this offense to return value for your Fantasy Football rosters.

Below the CBS Sports Fantasy staff will take a look into the Giants' entire team outlook, including a burning question for Fantasy Football managers that needs to be answered, key player projections, a review of their draft class, strength of schedule, and individual player outlooks for notable Giants players who may end up on your Fantasy rosters.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Giants 2023 team outlook

By Chris Towers

Brian Daboll's first season as the Giants head coach saw them return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and saw Daniel Jones improve enough to earn a long-term contract. Now they've got to prove it wasn't a fluke.

Burning question: What does the WR target share look like?

Saquon Barkley is locked in as the top rusher, obviously, and the newly acquired Darren Waller figures to be the top target for Jones in the passing game. Beyond that, very little is certain about this offense, which currently has 14 wide receivers on the roster. There's an opportunity for someone beyond Waller to step up in this passing game, but it's next to impossible to handicap the depth chart right now. Take the one you see here with a boulder of salt.

Giants player projections

Pos Player Projection QB Daniel Jones PA: 564, YD: 3834, TD: 23, INT: 11; RUSH -- ATT: 94, YD: 517, TD: 4 RB Saquon Barkley CAR: 282, YD: 1242, TD: 10; TAR: 85, REC: 63, YD: 476, TD: 3 RB Eric Gray CAR: 47, YD: 188, TD: 2; TAR: 11, REC: 9, YD: 63, TD: 0 WR Wan'Dale Robinson TAR: 85, REC: 59, YD: 592, TD: 4 WR Isaiah Hodgins TAR: 68, REC: 47, YD: 497, TD: 3 WR Parris Campbell TAR: 73, REC: 51, YD: 513, TD: 3 TE Darren Waller TAR: 124, REC: 78, YD: 899, TD: 6

2023 NFL Draft class

1. (24) Deonte Banks, DB

2. (57) John Michael Schmitz, OL

3. (73) Jalin Hyatt, WR

5. (172) Eric Gray, RB

6. (209) Tre Hawkins, CB

7. (243) Jordon Riley, DL

7. (254) Gervarrius Owens, DB

Strength of Schedule rankings by Dave Richard

QB PSoS: 32nd easiest

RB PSoS: 32nd easiest

WR PSoS: 32nd easiest

TE PSoS: 32nd easiest

Giants 2023 player outlooks

By Jamey Eisenberg unless otherwise noted

QB Daniel Jones

Jones had a breakout season in 2022, becoming one of nine quarterbacks in NFL history to pass for at least 3,000 yards (3,205) and rush for at least 700 yards (708).

He added 15 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, seven rushing touchdowns and three fumbles, while averaging 19.9 Fantasy points per game. The hope is Jones can build off that performance in his second season with coach Brian Daboll, and the Giants gave Jones new weapons this offseason in Darren Waller, Jalin Hyatt and Parris Campbell. If Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard can return early in the season from injuries, along with Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton, this could be a quality receiving corps, including Saquon Barkley.

Jones is worth selecting in one-quarterback leagues as a high-end backup. If he can enhance his game from 2022, he could develop into a weekly starter. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Jones is worth drafting no later than Round 4.

RB Saquon Barkley

As long as Barkley reports to training camp or is at least expected to be on the field for Week 1, he remains a top-five Fantasy running back worth drafting in Round 1.

But his contract situation is something to monitor since the Giants star is unhappy about playing under the franchise tag this season. Barkley had a bounce-back season in 2022 when he averaged 17.7 PPR points per game, which was his best total since 2019. After two-injury plagued years, it was great to see Barkley show off his skills again, and Fantasy managers reaped the benefits with more than 1,600 total yards, 57 receptions and 10 touchdowns. He should be a star again in coach Brian Daboll's offense, and hopefully his contract situation will be settled sooner rather than later.

Barkley is one of the rare NFL running backs with 350-total touch potential, which is why he is worth drafting in Round 1.

RB Matt Breida

Breida is again a backup for the Giants, and he could be worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues.

Breida will enter training camp as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart behind Saquon Barkley, but he should face competition for the role from rookie Eric Gray. Gary Brightwell is also in the mix as the handcuff for Barkley. With Barkley also unhappy with his contract situation, the Giants' backup running backs could be under the microscope in Fantasy and reality in case Barkley decides to hold out. Even if Breida isn't drafted in most leagues, he could be a popular addition off the waiver wire if Barkley misses time.

RB Eric Gray

The Giants selected Gray in the fifth round of the NFL Draft from Oklahoma, and he could have a prominent role in his first year.

Gray is potentially worth a late-round flier in redraft leagues, and he should be selected in Round 3 of rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. At Oklahoma in 2022, Gray had 213 carries for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns and 33 catches for 229 yards. He will likely open training camp as the No. 3 running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, but Gray could get an extended look with Barkley unhappy with his contract situation. If Gray moves to No. 2 on the depth chart, he should be selected in redraft leagues as a handcuff to Barkley.

If Barkley were to miss time, we could see Gray as a popular waiver-wire addition if he goes undrafted, especially if he is ahead of Breida on the depth chart in New York.

WR Isaiah Hodgins

Hodgins went from an afterthought in Buffalo to a star with the Giants, and he's expected to have a starting role in New York this season. Hodgins is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues.

After joining the Giants in November, Hodgins had 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns in eight games and caught nine more passes for 108 yards and one score in two playoff contests. He ended the regular season with at least 14 PPR points in four of his final five outings. Hodgins could be a solid reserve for Fantasy managers. The Giants have a lot of weapons in the passing game with Hodgins, Darren Waller, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, Jalin Hyatt and Parris Campbell. Aside from Waller, none of the receivers have proven to be dominant, but Hodgins has developed a nice rapport with Daniel Jones.

Hopefully that leads to plenty of production, and Hodgins could be a solid addition off the waiver wire if he goes undrafted in your league.

WR Darius Slayton

Slayton stayed with the Giants this year after signing a two-year contract extension in March. He should remain a starter, but that doesn't mean he's a Fantasy starter.

Slayton is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in most Fantasy leagues. The Giants have a lot of weapons in the passing game with Slayton, Darren Waller, Isaiah Hodgins, Wan'Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, Jalin Hyatt and Parris Campbell. Aside from Waller, none of the receivers have proven to be dominant, but Slayton should have plenty of positive moments during the season. While he only averaged 8.0 PPR points per game in 2022, he did have seven games with at least 11.0 PPR points.

He also had eight games with six-plus targets, so don't be surprised if Slayton becomes a popular waiver-wire option during the season if he gets on a hot streak.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Robinson could be the No. 1 receiver for the Giants this season or struggle coming off last year's ACL tear.

There's a wide range of outcomes going into his second year. Depending on the reports from training camp, Robinson could be worth a mid-round pick, but most likely he'll just be a late-round flier. Prior to getting hurt in Week 11, Robinson had scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his previous four games. He was starting to expand his role in his rookie campaign, and he offers plenty of promise. However, we know this isn't an easy injury to overcome, and the Giants also have a lot of mouths to feed on offense with Darren Waller, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Sterling Shepard, Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt. We'll see what happens with Robinson, and he could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues.

He could also go undrafted if he's not ready for training camp or Week 1 and might become a waiver-wire addition during the season.

WR Jalin Hyatt

The Giants selected Hyatt in the third round of the NFL Draft from Tennessee, and he could be an impact player right away.

He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all redraft leagues, and he's a second-round selection in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. The Giants have a crowded receiving corps with Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Wan'Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard and Parris Campbell, but none of those guys are stars, especially with Robinson and Shepard coming off injuries. Hyatt could establish himself as a go-to option for Daniel Jones, and hopefully that's the case in 2023. Hyatt won the Biletnikoff Award in 2022 when he had 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns at Tennessee, and he could play inside and outside for the Giants, which is vital.

The more versatile Hyatt is, the more likely he'll stay on the field, and that could lead to quality production in his rookie campaign.

WR Parris Campbell

By Dan Schneier

Campbell never had the chance to flash his speed in a Colts offense that hasn't had a vertical thrower since he entered the NFL, but joining the Giants isn't likely to change that.

What it could change is his overall target volume. Daniel Jones leaned on Richie James in the slot and that WR role was often the first read. Campbell will have competition for the starting slot role but has a chance to open training camp as the only healthy option among himself, Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson.

He is likely to go undrafted and would be worth a late-round dart throw only in PPR leagues if he has the slot role secure.

TE Darren Waller

By Heath Cummings

Waller is a polarizing player in our rankings, but we all agree he is a top 10 tight end who should not be drafted before Round 7.

The move to New York gives him an enormous target share opportunity, but it also comes with risks. Daniel Jones has never thrown for more than 3,205 yards or 24 touchdowns in a season, and the Giants ranked 25th in pass attempts last year. Waller's age and recent injury history should give you some pause as well. Still, Waller is one of the few tight ends who has proven he can be a difference maker at the worst position in Fantasy, averaging more than 70 yards per game in both 2019 and 2020.

The ceiling is sky high if he can stay healthy and be who he was then.

K Graham Gano

Gano had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, and he should have the chance to help Fantasy managers again in 2023. He's worth drafting as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker in all leagues with a last-round pick. Last season, Gano made 29 of 32 field goals, including seven of eight from 50-plus yards, and 32 of 34 PATs. It's the third year in a row Gano has at least 29 field goals with the Giants and the eighth time in his career. And it's the seventh time he's made at least 30 PATs, but the first time he's done that with the Giants. The Giants offense should be productive enough to give Gano plenty of scoring chances, and Gano should open the season as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker in all leagues.

Giants DST

The Giants DST is not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues this season, but the unit does have the potential to emerge as a waiver-wire option during the year. In 2022, the Giants DST posted average stats in almost every category with 41 sacks, six interceptions, two touchdowns and allowed 358.2 yards per game and 21.7 points per game. The only area where the Giants DST excelled was in fumbles with 13, which was tied for second in the NFL. We'll see if the Giants DST can improve in 2023, and the defense has quality playmakers in Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux and rookie cornerback Deonte Banks.