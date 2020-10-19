site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Trent Williams: Hurts head on SNF
RotoWire Staff
Oct 18, 2020
Williams (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams.
If Williams' head injury turns out to be a concussion, he will need to clear concussion protocol in order to return to this game or suit up next week against New England. Justin Skule takes his spot at left tackle.
