Bills' Andre Holmes: Sitting out Wednesday with stiff neck
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Holmes won't practice Wednesday due to a stiff neck, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Holmes likely picked up the injury in the Bills' 13-7 overtime victory over the Colts on Sunday. If the wideout is able to put in at least a limited practice Thursday or Friday, he'll likely gain clearance to suit up Week 15 against the Dolphins, but don't expect Holmes to hold a major role in the Bills' passing attack. He's been targeted just four times over the Bills' last five games, making one reception for seven yards.
More News
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...