Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Holmes won't practice Wednesday due to a stiff neck, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Holmes likely picked up the injury in the Bills' 13-7 overtime victory over the Colts on Sunday. If the wideout is able to put in at least a limited practice Thursday or Friday, he'll likely gain clearance to suit up Week 15 against the Dolphins, but don't expect Holmes to hold a major role in the Bills' passing attack. He's been targeted just four times over the Bills' last five games, making one reception for seven yards.