Cook rushed 14 times for 64 yards and secured all six targets for 41 yards in the Bills' 24-10 win over the Patriots on Thursday night.

Cook ended up as the surprise leader in rush attempts and rushing yardage on the night for the Bills while also checking in second in receptions. The rookie outpaced Devin Singletary by one carry and 13 rushing yards, and Cook also drew four more targets than his backfield mate, who didn't bring in either of his two looks. Whether Thursday night's usage is a harbinger of things to come down the stretch remains to be seen, but it's worth noting Cook does now have double-digit rush attempts in two of his last three games heading into a Week 14 home divisional showdown against the Jets a week from Sunday.