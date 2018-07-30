Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Lining up everywhere
Thomas has been moving all around the formation in the early days of training camp, Lindsay Jones of USA Today reports.
Predominantly an outside receiver throughout his career, Thomas could get some work in the slot to help create favorable matchups against undersized nickelbacks. He still figures to take the vast majority of his snaps outside, but it's encouraging that the Broncos are at least making an attempt to be less predictable in the passing game. Thomas doesn't seem to have any lingering issues with the toe injury that held him out for the final two days of June minicamp.
