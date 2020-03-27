Play

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Willing to share with Lindsay

Gordon anticipates working in a "one-two punch" with Phillip Lindsay (wrist) in the Denver backfield, ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold reports.

Broncos GM John Elway used the same terminology earlier this week, suggesting both Gordon and Lindsay will have key roles in the offense. Gordon's two-year, $16 million contract suggests he'll be the "one" in that one-two punch, though it's Lindsay who owns the impressive career average of 4.9 yards per carry. Gordon's mark of 4.0 YPC has been oft-cited as a criticism, and while there is some merit to the argument against him, it's also true that he's spent most of his career running behind subpar offensive lines. The breakdown of snaps and carries appears uncertain, but Gordon should at least have the advantage when it comes to pass-catching and goal-line work.

