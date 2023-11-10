Watch Now:

Dean (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans.

The 27-year-old cornerback seems to be trending in the right direction to play this Sunday, as he's went from logging a DNP at Wednesday's practice to recording a full session Friday. If Dean is unable to suit up this weekend, Zyon McCollum is expected to have an increased role in the Buccaneers' secondary.

More News