White rushed 11 times for 42 yards and brought in all four targets for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-13 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
With the Saints surprisingly taking a 20-0 lead through three quarters, White was increasingly neutralized in terms of his opportunities in the ground game. He had a serviceable day through the air, but his receiving yardage total was nothing remarkable. White has been well under 50 rushing yards in consecutive contests, but he should have a chance to reverse that trend in a Week 18 road matchup against the Panthers' suspect run defense.
