White rushed nine times for 55 yards and secured four of five targets for 36 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-23 divisional-round loss to the Lions on Sunday.

White opened the game with a solid dose of rush attempts, but the Buccaneers were forced to increasingly turn to the air when their deficit grew in the second half. The versatile back still enjoyed his usual role as a receiver, but his 13 total touches were his lowest since the Week 6 game against these same Lions. White corroborated his ability to serve as the team's lead back this past regular season with 990 rushing yards and six touchdowns, which he complemented with a 64-549-3 line through the air, over 17 games, putting him in position to reprise the role in 2024.