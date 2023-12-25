White rushed 20 times for 39 yards and a touchdown and brought in six of seven targets for 38 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

White had a drastically inefficient day on the ground, especially compared to the 4.6 yards per carry he'd averaged over the previous four contests. The standout back still found a way to be productive, however, scoring his sixth rushing touchdown of the campaign on a two-yard run early in the third quarter. He also continued to make his usual contributions through the air, tying his second-highest reception tally of the campaign. White has either a rushing or receiving touchdown in three straight games heading into a key Week 17 home divisional clash against the Saints.